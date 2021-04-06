Feedback

Demi Lovato Shares Soulful & Spiritual New Song 'Sunset': Listen

By Regina Star

April 6, 2021

Demi Lovato takes listeners to church on her new song.

On Monday (April 5), the Disney alum surprise fans with the deluxe edition of her seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over. Lovato’s latest release features a soulful, spiritual tune called “Sunset.”

“We're just two tangled souls / Made of roses and thorns / Cuttin' through concrete, mm / We're just ships in the night / Chasin' after the light / Long as I got you, you got me,” Lovato sings on the track, belting out on the chorus, “So don't let the sunset / On our love / Don't let the night fall / Tear us apart, no / 'Cause I'm lost without you, without you / Don't let thе sunset / On our love, no.”

The deluxe release of Lovato’s LP also features three live acoustic versions of “Anyone,” “Dancing with the Devil” and “ICU (Madison’s Lullabye).”

Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over is Lovato’s most personal, transparent album yet, with lyrics speaking to the singer’s harrowing journey to self-recovery after nearly losing her life in 2018 when she overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin.

Beyond what’s heard on her new album, the “Cool for the Summer” musician chronicled that terrifying incident in her four-part YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which culminates in its last installment on Tuesday (April 6).

In the meantime, listen to Lovato's new song "Sunset" up above.

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Chat About Demi Lovato Shares Soulful & Spiritual New Song 'Sunset': Listen

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.