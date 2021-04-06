Demi Lovato Shares Soulful & Spiritual New Song 'Sunset': Listen

Demi Lovato takes listeners to church on her new song.

On Monday (April 5), the Disney alum surprise fans with the deluxe edition of her seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over. Lovato’s latest release features a soulful, spiritual tune called “Sunset.”

“We're just two tangled souls / Made of roses and thorns / Cuttin' through concrete, mm / We're just ships in the night / Chasin' after the light / Long as I got you, you got me,” Lovato sings on the track, belting out on the chorus, “So don't let the sunset / On our love / Don't let the night fall / Tear us apart, no / 'Cause I'm lost without you, without you / Don't let thе sunset / On our love, no.”

The deluxe release of Lovato’s LP also features three live acoustic versions of “Anyone,” “Dancing with the Devil” and “ICU (Madison’s Lullabye).”

Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over is Lovato’s most personal, transparent album yet, with lyrics speaking to the singer’s harrowing journey to self-recovery after nearly losing her life in 2018 when she overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin.

Beyond what’s heard on her new album, the “Cool for the Summer” musician chronicled that terrifying incident in her four-part YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which culminates in its last installment on Tuesday (April 6).

In the meantime, listen to Lovato's new song "Sunset" up above.

