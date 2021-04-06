Eagle Lands On Power Line, Knocks Out Power To Hundreds Of Seattle Homes

Hundreds of homes were without power Monday night (April 5) in Seattle, and officials say it was because of an eagle.

KOMO reported that an eagle landed down on an electrical transformer in the 1500 block of East Garfield, which ended up knocking out to several homes. The bird reportedly died in the process, as well.

The power outage affected over 250 homes in the area, authorities confirmed.

"Police delivered the eagle to the Washington State Patrol Office in Seattle because it is a protected species," KOMO wrote.

Thousands of people in California lost power after a reported crash. Earlier this year, a neighborhood in South Florida experienced a power outage during the Super Bowl; some residents believe an excavator was responsible.

Photo: Getty Images