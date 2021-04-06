Feedback

Eagle Lands On Power Line, Knocks Out Power To Hundreds Of Seattle Homes

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2021

Hundreds of homes were without power Monday night (April 5) in Seattle, and officials say it was because of an eagle.

KOMO reported that an eagle landed down on an electrical transformer in the 1500 block of East Garfield, which ended up knocking out to several homes. The bird reportedly died in the process, as well.

The power outage affected over 250 homes in the area, authorities confirmed.

"Police delivered the eagle to the Washington State Patrol Office in Seattle because it is a protected species," KOMO wrote.

Thousands of people in California lost power after a reported crash. Earlier this year, a neighborhood in South Florida experienced a power outage during the Super Bowl; some residents believe an excavator was responsible.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Eagle Lands On Power Line, Knocks Out Power To Hundreds Of Seattle Homes

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.