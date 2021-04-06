Feedback

PHOTOS: Here's What Globe Life Looked Like For Texas Rangers' Home Opener

By Anna Gallegos

April 6, 2021

The hottest ticket on Monday in DFW was to the Texas Rangers home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

38,238 fans attended the first home game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the Associated Press reported.

The Rangers are the only professional sports team in North America allowing 100% capacity at its stadium. Most other MLB teams are allow up to 20-25% capacity for the start of the 2021 season.

Team members said they were thrilled that they finally got to play in front of a packed house.

"It felt like it was my debut all over again. It was a good feeling to just have the crowd there cheering us on. I think the introduction when I first came out early in the game, that was probably one of the coolest moments of my career to this date," Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa told CNN.

One fan called attending the game during the pandemic a "calculated risk."

“It’s opening day. We’ve never had an opportunity to go to an opening day. We just felt like it’s the kind of time to get back out there. It’s a calculated risk. But something that we wanted to do, a fun experience," fan Susanna Frare told the AP.

Photos: Getty Images

