Heinz Increasing Production Amid Ketchup Shortage

Kraft Heinz is planning to increase production amid an ongoing ketchup shortage.

The popular red condiment is the latest item is to see a shortage amid the ongoing pandemic. However, it's not affecting bottles sold in grocery stores, rather restaurants that are now going through great lengths to make sure there's enough packets available for patrons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WPXI reports.

Many restaurants are switching from the Pittsburgh based Heinz -- which accounts for 70% of the market -- to generic alternatives, while others have been forced to buy in bulk and dispense ketchup in individual cups, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the shortage as more people are now opting for to-go meals instead of dining in the restaurant, leading to more of a demand for packets over the past year.

When in-person dining resumed, many businesses provided single-serve ketchup packets instead of bottles on the table in adherence with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kraft Heinz said it wasn't prepared for the shortage and has since opened two new manufacturing lines to meet high demands, with an increase by 25% to produce more than 12 billion packets in 2021.

Additionally, the company is running more shifts and cutting back on other products to put more of a focus on producing ketchup packets, according to the Wall Street Journal.

