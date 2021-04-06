Here's How Much Space $1,400 Monthly Rent Will Get You In Pittsburgh Metro

Many renters are looking for new places to live in the Pittsburgh area after more than a year of social distancing, lockdowns and staying inside amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent study by RentCafé revealed how much space you can get in 57 Pennsylvania cities by spending $1,400 on monthly rent, including Pittsburgh Metro.

Downtown Pittsburgh actually offered the least spacious apartments in the Metro area with 911 square feet per $1,400 monthly rent, followed by Slippery Rock (950) and Bethel Park (974.)

Greensburg offered the most spacious apartments for $1,400 monthly rent with an average of 1,540 square feet, followed by Oakdale (1,364) and Monroeville (1,202.)

Greensburg also topped the state level for most spacious apartments per $1,400 monthly rent, while Philadelphia offered the least space for that budget with an average of 676 square feet.

On average, the state of Pennsylvania offers 890 square feet of living space for $1,400, which is 7% more space for the same price for the same price than in the 100 most populous U.S. cities.

Potential renters can also access RentCafé's budget calculator to find out how much space they can afford based on their budget in the 57 Pennsylvania cities included by clicking here.

Photo: Getty Images