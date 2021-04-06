Holy Cow! Livestock Causes Massive Traffic Jam On Georgia Interstate

The loose cow managed to shut down three lanes of the highway around 9 a.m. that morning. Before learning that the culprit was a cow, some drivers believed that a crash caused the traffic jam, WSB-TV reported.

Though cows don’t always take strolls on highways, it’s not unheard of in Georgia, People noted.

Within five months in 2018, three separate incidents of cows on interstates were reported in the metro Atlanta area, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Previous incidents haven’t always ended well for the cows, but this time, officers managed to “safely capture the cow” — crediting a citizen with a rope for their help — and returned the cow to its owner.