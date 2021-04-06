Holy Cow! Livestock Causes Massive Traffic Jam On Georgia Interstate
By Kelly Fisher
April 6, 2021
It’s not every day a cow causes a traffic jam, but at least local law enforcement officers finally got this one to moooooooove out of the way.
The Dunwoody Police Department shared photos to the agency’s Facebook page on Saturday (April 3), showing the troublesome cow on Interstate 285 in Georgia:
"Chasing people is a norm for officers. However, chasing cows on the interstate... not so much. This morning, Dunwoody officers responded to a cow running on I-285 in Dunwoody. It was determined the cow fell out of a livestock trailer and was seen running down the interstate into Dunwoody.”
The loose cow managed to shut down three lanes of the highway around 9 a.m. that morning. Before learning that the culprit was a cow, some drivers believed that a crash caused the traffic jam, WSB-TV reported.
Though cows don’t always take strolls on highways, it’s not unheard of in Georgia, People noted.
Within five months in 2018, three separate incidents of cows on interstates were reported in the metro Atlanta area, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Previous incidents haven’t always ended well for the cows, but this time, officers managed to “safely capture the cow” — crediting a citizen with a rope for their help — and returned the cow to its owner.
Photo: Dunwoody Police Department