Illinois Is Among The Highest-Paying States For These 6 Professions

You might be able to earn more money depending on where you live.

Stacker, a data-driven journalism hub, released an analysis of 50 occupations in varying industries, determining the highest-paying state for each job. Stacker used 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and considered average annual wage data to rank the Top 5 states for each position, the publication explains.

Illinois is the highest-paying state for air traffic controllers, Stacker found.

Illinois snagged the No. 1 spot with an average annual wage of $136,700 and employment of 930.

The Top 5 list for that profession follows with:

Georgia

Texas

California

Minnesota

Although Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the busiest one in the U.S., it’s followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to Stacker.

Illinois also ranked in the Top 5 in five other professions:

Carpenters: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $66,720 and employment of 26,550.

Electricians: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $78,790 and employment of 25,400.

Food scientists and technologists: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $95,500 and employment of 890.

Highway maintenance workers: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $53,650 and employment of 7,920.

Lawyers: No. 5, with an average annual wage of $157,010 and employment of 31,270.

