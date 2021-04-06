Illinois Is Among The Highest-Paying States For These 6 Professions
By Kelly Fisher
April 6, 2021
You might be able to earn more money depending on where you live.
Stacker, a data-driven journalism hub, released an analysis of 50 occupations in varying industries, determining the highest-paying state for each job. Stacker used 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and considered average annual wage data to rank the Top 5 states for each position, the publication explains.
Illinois is the highest-paying state for air traffic controllers, Stacker found.
Illinois snagged the No. 1 spot with an average annual wage of $136,700 and employment of 930.
The Top 5 list for that profession follows with:
- Georgia
- Texas
- California
- Minnesota
Although Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the busiest one in the U.S., it’s followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to Stacker.
Illinois also ranked in the Top 5 in five other professions:
- Carpenters: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $66,720 and employment of 26,550.
- Electricians: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $78,790 and employment of 25,400.
- Food scientists and technologists: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $95,500 and employment of 890.
- Highway maintenance workers: No. 3, with an average annual wage of $53,650 and employment of 7,920.
- Lawyers: No. 5, with an average annual wage of $157,010 and employment of 31,270.
Photo: Getty Images