Justin Timberlake 'Unaware' Manager Urged Janet Jackson To Forgive Him

Justin Timberlake was reportedly unaware that his longtime manager, Johnny Wright, told Janet Jackson that she should forgive him for his role in their 2004 Super Bowl "wardrobe malfunction."

"Justin was not aware of his comment to her. Johnny did this all on his own," a source close to Page Six revealed. Wright responded to Jackson's most recent Sunday inspirational message via Instagram, which encouraged her followers to "always choose to heal, not hurt" and "to forgive, not to despise." Wright, who once managed Jackson, but took the opportunity to rope Timberlake into the mix, responding, "You should take this advice and to apply it to your relationship with Justin."

Earlier this year, Timberlake's name was tossed into headlines after Framing Britney Spears highlighted his poor reaction to the pop pair's breakup. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," the former boy band member wrote in the lengthy statement.

Jackson took to social media after the statement to thank her fans for supporting her music as her 1986 hit, "Control,” topped the chart after JT’s statement. "I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry," Jackson said in a video message. “I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me. And I'm so thankful for him being in my life and I'm so thankful for all of you being in my life. You're so special to me. And I want to thank all of you for making 'Control' No. 1 once again after 35 years."