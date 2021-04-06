Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire, Forbes Says

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire.

On Tuesday (April 6), the finance publication announced that the reality star turned business mogul joined the World’s Billionaires list for the very first time.

Per Forbes, Kim is now worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October, thanks, in large part, to two of her businesses —KKW Beauty and Skims— as well as "cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments."

Let's break it all down, shall we?

Forbes estimated that Kim's stake in her valued $500 million shapewear line Skims is worth $225 million. The outlet also noted that Kim cashed in when she sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million, a deal that valued the company at $1 billion. While Forbes estimated that the figure is "a little bloated" her remaining 72% stake is reportedly still worth about $500 million.

The rest of Kim's fortune is in cash and investments, including real estate. According to Forbes, every year since 2012, Kim has earned at least $10 million pretax, "thanks to paychecks from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, endorsement deals and endeavors" like her mobile game and her now-defunct Kimoji app. The Skims owner also has three properties in Calabasas, "a portfolio of blue-chip investments, including shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas that her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West gifted her for Christmas in 2017."

Speaking of Mr. West, last month, Forbes disputed Bloomberg's report that he was the richest Black man in America with a net worth of $6.6 billion.

"It’s not true, based on our calculations," the outlet reported. "Forbes estimates he’s worth less than a third of that, or $1.8 billion. That’s a big jump from last May when Forbes first pegged his net worth to be $1.3 billion, but nowhere near as much as the purported $6.6 billion. Vista Equity’s Robert F. Smith remains the richest Black person in the U.S., worth an estimated $6 billion, while Aliko Dangote of Nigeria, worth $11.8 billion, is the richest Black person in the world."

Photo: Getty Images