Maywood Park Man Pointed Gun At Accused Thieves, Thought They Were Raccoons

By Zuri Anderson

April 6, 2021

An Oregon man thought he was ready to shoot some raccoons, but he instead found a few accused thieves on his property, according to KATU.

This all started when the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office got a call about an armed, "suspicious" man in the Maywood Park area. They learned that the man was a homeowner who accidentally stumbled upon three people suspected of stealing the catalytic converter off his car.

"I’ve been having some problems with raccoons, and so I thought it was raccoons," the homeowner told reporters. "I grabbed my 22 and went out to see what the noise was and then I caught three people in the act of stealing my catalytic converter. One of them was under the car, and one was, I think, he was the lookout or something and then there was a woman who was driving."

The man said he was able to keep the three suspects from getting away until the police arrived. Authorities detained the homeowner but eventually allowed him to go back to his home, KATU said. They also returned his gun, reporters added.

"I’ve never pointed a gun at a person before," he said. "That was the first time I ever had to do that, and I hope the last."

The three suspects, 30-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Suran, 30-year-old Cody James Swartz, and 35-year-old Cesar Camacho-Trujillo, were booked into the county detention center on various charges.

Photos: Multnomah County Detention Center

