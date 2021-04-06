The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back and this year's nominees have been revealed!

On Wednesday (April 7), iHeartMedia and FOX announced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

As in years past, hip-hop and R&B artists are among the most-nominated nominees with Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., and DaBaby, to name a few, earning numerous nominations.

In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award.

Social voting begins today, April 7, and will close on May 19 at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Check out the full list of hip-hop and R&B nominees below.