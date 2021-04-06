Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. & More Land 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Noms
By Peyton Blakemore
April 7, 2021
The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back and this year's nominees have been revealed!
On Wednesday (April 7), iHeartMedia and FOX announced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.
As in years past, hip-hop and R&B artists are among the most-nominated nominees with Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., and DaBaby, to name a few, earning numerous nominations.
In addition to paying tribute to music and artists, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will again celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award.
Social voting begins today, April 7, and will close on May 19 at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
Check out the full list of hip-hop and R&B nominees below.
Song of the Year:
- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
- “Circles” - Post Malone
- “Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa
- “ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles
Female Artist of the Year:
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- The Weeknd
Best Collaboration:
- “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
- “I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “Mood” - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
- “Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “High Fashion” - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
- “Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake
- “ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
- “Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
- “The Box” - Roddy Ricch
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- Jack Harlow
- Moneybagg Yo
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
- Roddy Ricch
R&B Song of the Year:
- “B.S.” - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.
- “Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug
- “Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna
- “Playing Games” - Summer Walker
- “Slide” - H.E.R. featuring YG
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Chris Brown
- H.E.R.
- Jhené Aiko
- Snoh Aalegra
- Summer Walker
Best New R&B Artist:
- Chloe x Halle
- Lonr.
- Mahalia
- Skip Marley
- Snoh Aalegra
Best New Pop Artist:
- 24kGoldn
- blackbear
- Doja Cat
- JP Saxe
- Pop Smoke
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- “Adore You” - Harry Styles
- “Before You Go” - Lewis Capaldi
- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
- “cardigan” - Taylor Swift
- “Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa
- “everything i wanted” - Billie Eilish
- “I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
- “If The World Was Ending” - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
- “Intentions” - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
- “Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
- “Adore You” (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover
- “Can't Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
- “Fix You” (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
- “Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
- “Juice” (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
- #Agnation - Agnez Mo
- #Arianators - Ariana Grande
- #Beliebers - Justin Bieber
- #BLINK - BLACKPINK
- #BTSARMY - BTS
- #Harries - Harry Styles
- #Limelights - Why Don't We
- #Louies - Louis Tomlinson
- #MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
- #NCTzens - NCT 127
- #Selenators - Selena Gomez
- #Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video:*Socially Voted Category
- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
- “Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa
- “Dynamite” - BTS
- “Hawái” - Maluma
- “How You Like That” - BLACKPINK
- “Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake
- “Rain On Me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
- “WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles
- “Yummy” - Justin Bieber
Social Star Award:*Socially Voted Category
- Dixie D'Amelio
- Jaden Hossler
- LIL HUDDY
- Nessa Barrett
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Tate McRae
Favorite Music Video Choreography:*Socially Voted Category
- BTS - Son Sung Deuk
- “34+35” (Ariana Grande) - Bri & Skot
- “Do It” (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
- “Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
- “Physical” (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
- “Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
- “Say So” (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown
- “WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - Jaquel Knight
- “Bop” (DaBaby) - Cherry & DaniLeigh
TikTok Bop of the Year(New Category): *Socially Voted Category
- “Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd
- “Lottery (Renegade)” - K CAMP
- “Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
- “Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685 featuring Jason Derulo
- “Say So” - Doja Cat
- “WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
To see the full list of nominees, click HERE.
