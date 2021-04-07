2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List of Nominees

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning on May 27th, and the nominees for this year's show have officially been revealed.

The eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th from 8:00-10:00 PM ET live (PT tape-delayed). The event will also be aired on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Artists receiving multiple nominations this year include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Blake Shelton, BTS, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Future, Gabby Barrett, H.E.R., Harry Styles, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Ozzy Osbourne, Pop Smoke, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Shawn Mendes, Summer Walker, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots and more. See the full list of nominees below.

Aside from all of the incredible music released over the last year, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will once again also celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Music Video Choreography Award and the first-ever TikTok Bop of the Year Award.

Social voting kicks off on April 7th, and will close on May 19th at 11:59 PM ET for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

In addition to award presentations, the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards will also feature performances from the biggest artists in music, and more, with performers being announced at a later date.