MLB Moves All Star-Game To Colorado

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is heading to Denver, Colorado. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Major League Baseball will be hosting the game at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

"Major League Baseball is grateful to the Rockies, the City of Denver and the State of Colorado for their support of this summer’s All-Star Game. We appreciate their flexibility and enthusiasm to deliver a first-class event for our game and the region. We look forward to celebrating our sport’s best players and entertaining fans around the world," MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said in a statement.

Last week, Manfred announced that the league was pulling the Midsummer Classic from Georgia because of the state's controversial voting law.

Before the league formally announced the move, politicians in Colorado praised the reported decision.

"Like so many Coloradans, I'm excited and hopeful that Major League Baseball makes the best decision and formally chooses to play the 2021 All-Star game in Denver," Governor Jared Polis said in a statement. "It would be good for baseball and good for Colorado."

"We are excited about the possibility of hosting the All-Star Game and are awaiting MLB's decision," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.

Meanwhile, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp slammed MLB for pulling the game from his state.

"Major League Baseball caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies," Kemp said last week. "Georgians - and all Americans - should fully understand what the MLB's knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn't agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter."

The last time the All-Star game was held in Colorado was in 1998 when the American League beat the National League by a score of 13-8.

