New Tour Brings Pizza Lovers To 'Iconic' Deep-Dish Restaurants In Chicago

If you’re on a quest for the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago, a new walking tour in the city might help you find it.

Finger Licking Foodie Tours, expanding from its Las Vegas presence, is bringing self-guided tours to founder Donald Contursi’s hometown, according to its website:

“Enjoy the best food and drink in Chicago in one effortless, efficient, safe, and affordable excursion that would be near-impossible to replicate on your own. With our innovative self-guided culinary tours, we do all the work, so all you have to do is show up at the appointed time at each spotlighted restaurant to sit back and enjoy. There’s no finagling for reservations or waiting in long lines. We make sure you are seated immediately and treated to VIP service at each spot. Let us help you discover the iconic foods, landmark restaurants, and vibrant neighborhoods that make this city renowned the world over.”

The new, self-guided deep dish pizza tour lasts two hours with three stops. The self-guided experience leads pizza lovers to Magnificent Mile “pizzeria landmarks that put deep-dish on the map in Chicago.”

Timing is flexible between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Find more into — and book a tour — here.

Photo: Getty Images