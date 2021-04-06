Feedback

New Tour Brings Pizza Lovers To 'Iconic' Deep-Dish Restaurants In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

April 6, 2021

If you’re on a quest for the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago, a new walking tour in the city might help you find it.

Finger Licking Foodie Tours, expanding from its Las Vegas presence, is bringing self-guided tours to founder Donald Contursi’s hometown, according to its website:

“Enjoy the best food and drink in Chicago in one effortless, efficient, safe, and affordable excursion that would be near-impossible to replicate on your own. With our innovative self-guided culinary tours, we do all the work, so all you have to do is show up at the appointed time at each spotlighted restaurant to sit back and enjoy. There’s no finagling for reservations or waiting in long lines. We make sure you are seated immediately and treated to VIP service at each spot. Let us help you discover the iconic foods, landmark restaurants, and vibrant neighborhoods that make this city renowned the world over.”

The new, self-guided deep dish pizza tour lasts two hours with three stops. The self-guided experience leads pizza lovers to Magnificent Mile “pizzeria landmarks that put deep-dish on the map in Chicago.”

Timing is flexible between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Find more into — and book a tour — here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About New Tour Brings Pizza Lovers To 'Iconic' Deep-Dish Restaurants In Chicago

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.