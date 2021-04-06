North Split To Close For 18 Months Starting In May For Repairs

If your daily drive takes you through the North Split, be prepared to find a new commute.

Starting in mid-May, I-65 and I-70 between the North Split and Washington Street will be closed to all traffic. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects construction on the interchange to begin on May 22, weather permitting.

The closure is expected to last 18 months, or until late 2022.

Drivers will start on see changes on Thursday, April 8, starting after 8 p.m. The far two left lanes of I-70 eastbound on the North Split will shift and construction barriers will go up in the area.

“Drivers in that area, they’ll certainly encounter a reduced speed limit through the work zone. Just need to be aware of those lane shifts and changing traffic patterns,” Scott Manning, strategic communications director for INDOT, told WISH TV.

The construction is all part of a plan to revitalize bridges, repave roads, and reduce traffic congestion.

INDOT suggests that drivers use I-465 to get around the North Split construction once it begins.

Photo: Getty Images