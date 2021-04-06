Oklahoma Man Stops Woman From Being Attacked In Broad Daylight

Del City man was in the right place at the right time to stop a stranger from attacking a woman in broad daylight.

The woman was walking near SE 44th Street and Sunnylane Road on the morning on March 23 when a man wearing only boxer shorts grabbed her. The man dragged her to the ground and tried to remove the woman's clothing, KFOR reported.

The woman started screaming, and the man started threatening her if she didn't keep quiet, according to court documents.

It was around this time that Nick Abbott drove by on his way to work and noticed to commotion.

“It threw me off guard completely, kind of in shock of what I was seeing. (The man) was definitely on top of her trying to basically rape her," Abbott told the TV station.

He parked his truck nearby and yelled at the man to leave the woman alone. This got the attacker's attention, and he allegedly pulled out a knife and headed towards Abbott.

With the attacker focused on Abbott, the woman was able to get away from the attacker and into Abbott's truck.

The attacker was later identified as Ricky Stoner Jr., who was arrested and faces charges for attempted rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

Abbott was recognized by the Del City City Council on Monday for his selfless actions.

“I couldn’t just witness that and continue to drive really, I had to stop and do something,” Abbott said.

Photo: Getty Images