Paid Extras Needed In New Orleans For New Reese Witherspoon Movie

Have you ever dreamed of being in a blockbuster Hollywood movie? Well, now could finally be your chance! A new movie produced by Academy Award-winning actress and Louisiana native Reese Witherspoon is filming in New Orleans and currently looking for paid extras, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age mystery set in North Carolina during the 1950s and '60s. According to the casting call, the story follows Kya, "a lonely marsh girl raised by the native land due to family abandonment" who soon becomes the number one suspect in the death of a man she once knew.

Casting agents are looking to hire men and women for filming in New Orleans and Houma from mid-April to mid-June. Adults will be paid $105 for 12-hour shifts while minors will be paid $80 for 8 hours.

To apply, submit one headshot and one full-body photo standing in front of a solid wall and waring a neutral-colored shirt. The casting call asks that submissions show each applicant's current hairstyle and be without makeup. Send photos to crawdads@caballerocasting.com, along with contact information, measurements, and detailed information about your appearance. Extras must be willing to take COVID-19 tests and precautions.

For more information about submissions, check out the casting call here.

Other actors already signed onto the film include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, and Harris Dickinson.

Photo: Getty Images