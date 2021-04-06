Feedback

Paid Extras Needed In New Orleans For New Reese Witherspoon Movie

By Sarah Tate

April 6, 2021

Have you ever dreamed of being in a blockbuster Hollywood movie? Well, now could finally be your chance! A new movie produced by Academy Award-winning actress and Louisiana native Reese Witherspoon is filming in New Orleans and currently looking for paid extras, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age mystery set in North Carolina during the 1950s and '60s. According to the casting call, the story follows Kya, "a lonely marsh girl raised by the native land due to family abandonment" who soon becomes the number one suspect in the death of a man she once knew.

Casting agents are looking to hire men and women for filming in New Orleans and Houma from mid-April to mid-June. Adults will be paid $105 for 12-hour shifts while minors will be paid $80 for 8 hours.

To apply, submit one headshot and one full-body photo standing in front of a solid wall and waring a neutral-colored shirt. The casting call asks that submissions show each applicant's current hairstyle and be without makeup. Send photos to crawdads@caballerocasting.com, along with contact information, measurements, and detailed information about your appearance. Extras must be willing to take COVID-19 tests and precautions.

For more information about submissions, check out the casting call here.

Other actors already signed onto the film include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, and Harris Dickinson.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Paid Extras Needed In New Orleans For New Reese Witherspoon Movie

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.