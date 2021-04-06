Pennsylvania Bill Urging Permanent Daylight Saving Time Passes House

A bill aiming to make daylight saving time permanent passed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday (April 5.)

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh County), passed with a 103-98 vote, WPXI reports.

MacKenzie cited studies that claim staying on daylight savings time save energy, reduce traffic crashes and crime and help people live healthier lifestyles when discussing the potential change.

Similar bills have already passed legislation in 15 other states, although changes are not currently allowed by federal law, TribLIVE reports.

The bill also passed the House State Government Committee by a 23-2 vote and will be brought to the Pennsylvania Senate for consideration.

“In the future, I think this is a very positive reform for Pennsylvania, changing time twice a year is incredibly inefficient and an outdated practice,” Mackenzie said via TribLIVE.

MacKenzie also acknowledged less than 40% of the countries worldwide recognize some form of daylight saving time and noted that the percentage is decreasing.

“I think there is a movement afoot to go toward some type of permanent time and I want to be a part of that,” Mackenzie said.

Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) argued that the proposed bill would be a "very consequential legislation" and sunrise on December 21 in Philadelphia would be 8:19 a.m. and 8:39 a.m. in Pittsburgh, comparing it to passed legislations that have since been regrettable.

