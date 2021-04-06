Prices Depend On The Day At New Mega Discount Store In Arlington

A membership-only store known for its discounts opened its first location in DFW late March.

Crazy Cazboy's opened at the former Tom Thumb at 5425 S. Cooper St. in Arlington. The store operates differently than most retailers.

First, Crazy Cazboy's sells pretty much everything from bed sheets, pregnancy tests, dog treats, and spices to an iPad. The items are kept in giant bins so bargain hunters will have to really dig to find what they want.

Everything is priced the same based on the day of the week with Friday being the most "expensive" day. The price schedule is

Friday: $7

Saturday: $5

Sunday: $3

Monday: $2

Tuesday: $1

Wednesday: $0.25

The store is closed on Thursday to restock.

Like T.J. Maxx and Ollie's Bargin Bin, Crazy Cazboy's sells bigger brands' overstock merchandise. So what they have in stores varies from week to week.

The mega discount store makes up for its low prices by charging a membership fee. Shoppers will have the option to buy a $15 yearly membership or $5 day pass when checking out.

It's also really serious about shoplifters, the Dallas Morning News reported. Bags, purses, and jackets are not allowed inside.

The majority of Crazy Cazboy's are in Alabama and Florida, but founder and CEO John Cassimus sees the potential for more stores in Texas.

“Texas has always had a great economy. ... I like the consumers and I have experience out there," Cassimus told the Dallas Business Journal. "The first location that came available to us was in Arlington. If this goes well — which I'm assuming it will, all the other stores have done extremely well — we'll probably expand.”

