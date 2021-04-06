Shailene Woodley Swoons Over Fiancé Aaron Rodgers In 1st Video Together

Shailene Woodley can’t get enough of her “super sexy” fiancé Aaron Rodgers.

The Divergent actress gushed over her husband-to-be in a series of videos shared to Instagram this week. Woodley, 29, recently took to the platform with several clips of her showering the Green Bay Packers quarterback with loving compliments about his looks.

“You guys, I have a very important announcement to make,” Woodley says while sitting in the passenger seat. “This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing.”

“This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!” Woodley continues, referring to Rodgers’ interim guest-hosting gig on the long-running game show.

When asking her sweetheart about what watchers can expect to see on the episode, Rodgers teased, “There’s some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery. You never know."