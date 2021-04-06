Study Reveals Whether Georgia Is Among The Best States To Work From Home

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has turned many things upside down, including significant changes to workplaces.

Many people — aside from essential employees — have transitioned to remote work environments or have introduced hybrid plans.

That’s why WalletHub, a personal finance site, ranked the best states for working from home and published findings on Tuesday (April 6).

The WalletHub report reads, in part:

“Prior to this pandemic, just 20% of all employed people whose jobs could be done from home actually worked from home all or most of the time. Now, that number has risen to 71%, with 54% saying they would want to continue working from home after the pandemic ends.”

WalletHub considered 12 “key metrics” to determine the best places to work from home. The data set includes the share of people working from home before the pandemic, internet cost, cybersecurity and more.

So, where does Georgia rank on that list?

It turns out, Georgia is one of the best places to work from home.

The Peach State comes in at No. 3.

Here are the Top 10 states to work from home:

Delaware North Carolina Georgia New Hampshire Tennessee Arizona New Jersey Texas Utah Oregon

See the full list here.