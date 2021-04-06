This Genius Trick Ends Phone Calls Fast Without Making You Seem Like A Jerk

Since the invention of text messages, people have been spending less and less time on the phone. In fact, having to talk on the phone has now become a chore for many. So what happens if you find yourself stuck in a phone conversation with someone who loves to talk? Well there is actually a simple, genius trick to ending the call without having to come up with an excuse and without seeming rude.

All you have to do is turn on airplane mode during the call. By switching to airplane mode, the call will drop but rather than seeing "call ended," the person you were talking with will see "call failed," so they will think the network dropped the call and not that they were dropped by you.