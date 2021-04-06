Feedback

This Genius Trick Ends Phone Calls Fast Without Making You Seem Like A Jerk

By Dave Basner

April 6, 2021

Since the invention of text messages, people have been spending less and less time on the phone. In fact, having to talk on the phone has now become a chore for many. So what happens if you find yourself stuck in a phone conversation with someone who loves to talk? Well there is actually a simple, genius trick to ending the call without having to come up with an excuse and without seeming rude.

All you have to do is turn on airplane mode during the call. By switching to airplane mode, the call will drop but rather than seeing "call ended," the person you were talking with will see "call failed," so they will think the network dropped the call and not that they were dropped by you.

Best of all, their phone will show "reconnecting," but it won't actually reconnect because you are on airplane mode.

All you have to do is remember to take your phone off airplane mode a few minutes later. You'll also want to keep in mind how you ended the call so that the next time you speak with that person, you can play it off by saying something like, "Oh yeah, I don't know what happened there."

The only problem with the trick is it only works twice or maybe three times before the other person starts to suspect it's not actually a phone issue.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About This Genius Trick Ends Phone Calls Fast Without Making You Seem Like A Jerk

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.