Travis Barker Shares Romantic Video With Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have kept their romance relatively quiet considering Kardashian posts on social media for a living. But the two couldn't help show off their recent family ski vacation.

The blink-182 drummer took to Instagram on Monday (April 5) to post some videos and photos of their time in the snow — including a brief video cuddling up to his new girlfriend.

If you blink you might miss it in the first video in his carousel. The dark video shows the mom of three facing the musician while he has his hands on her face like he's about to go in for a kiss. There are also two more snaps with the reality TV star including a ride on a snow tube and a photo with Barker's kids.

Barker simply captioned the post "Real is rare 🖤" and Kardashian commented with a red heart.