Why April 7th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

April 7, 2021

It’s April 7th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1988, Alice Cooper nearly died of asphyxiation after a safety rope broke during a concert stunt where the singer hanged himself.

In 1994, Courtney Love was arrested on drug and theft charges after a reported overdose. At the time, she was unaware that her husband, Kurt Cobain, was dead at their home. 

In 1962, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met future Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones at the Ealing Jazz Club where Jones was performing under the name Elmo Lewis.

In 1981, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their first-ever full-scale European tour. The group’s first trek outside of North America began in Hamburg, Germany and took them to ten countries.

In 1978, ThePolice released “Roxanne.” The single didn’t chart in England or the U-S until the following year.

In 1997, OasisLiam Gallagher married actress Patsy Kensit in London. They’d get divorced three years later.

In 1997, The Chemical Brothers released their second album, Dig Your Own Hole.

And in 2001, Paul McCartney dropped nearly four-million dollars on a four-bedroom home in Beverly Hills. He bought it from Courtney Love.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

Photo credit: Getty Images

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.