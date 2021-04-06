Wisconsin Is Among The Highest-Paying States For These 2 Professions

You might be able to earn more money depending on where you live.

Stacker, a data-driven journalism hub, released an analysis of 50 occupations in varying industries, determining the highest-paying state for each job. Stacker used 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and considered average annual wage data to rank the Top 5 states for each position, the publication explains.

Wisconsin is the highest-paying state for pediatricians, Stacker found during the analysis.

Wisconsin snagged the No. 1 spot on that list with an average annual wage of $258,850 and employment of 450.

The Top 5 list for that profession follows with:

North Dakota

Mississippi

Nevada

Montana

Pediatricians “tend to earn more in small, rural, or remote states with inadequate access to health care—and all five states on the top-five list fit the bill,” Stacker noted.

Wisconsin also ranked in the Top 5 of one other profession: Family medicine physicians.

On that list, Wisconsin came in at No. 3 with an average annual wage of $251,710 and employment of 400.

New Hampshire tops that list, followed by Alaska. Washington and Rhode Island follow Wisconsin to complete the Top 5, Stacker shows.

