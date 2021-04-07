Baseball's Back In Oklahoma City! Dodgers Now Selling Single Game Tickets

Good news, sports fans! Baseball is coming back to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are now selling single-game tickets for their upcoming May and June games.

Games will look different due to the pandemic. Minor League Baseball is limiting attendance at its ballparks to 30% capacity, but that could change depending on vaccine rates and herd immunity, News 9 reported.

“We feel the Dodgers have put together a comprehensive plan to keep all fans safe at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark,” said OKC-County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Phil Maytubby told KFOR. “If we all continue to do the right things, then we envision the opportunity for increased capacity at the ballpark as the season progresses.”

About 3,000 tickets will be available each game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Fans will sit in 2-6 person pods, and pod wills be 6 feet from each other for social distancing.

Other changes fans will see at the ballpark are:

Fans older than 2 years old must wear face masks, except when eating and drinking.

Electronic tickets and a touchless scanner will be used to enter the ballpark.

Plexiglass barriers will go up at concession stands.

Plexiglass barriers will separate fans from the field.

The Dodgers' home opener will be May 13 against Sacramento.

