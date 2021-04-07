Big News Regarding Miami-Dade's Curfew, COVID Rules -- See What's Changing

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced some changes to coronavirus-related restrictions in the county this week, according to NBC 6.

Starting on Monday, April 12, the countywide curfew will be lifted, the mayor said. It was originally enacted last year as COVID-19 spread rapidly throughout the Sunshine State. Levine Cava cited the county's positivity rate trending downward along with more vaccine supply.

"Our single best tool of course is this vaccine, it's the only thing that will end this pandemic so that we can get back to normal and rebuilding our economy," Levine Cava said. She added that around 72% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade. Over 800,000 people have received at least one dose, Levine Cava added.