Big News Regarding Miami-Dade's Curfew, COVID Rules -- See What's Changing
By Zuri Anderson
April 7, 2021
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced some changes to coronavirus-related restrictions in the county this week, according to NBC 6.
Starting on Monday, April 12, the countywide curfew will be lifted, the mayor said. It was originally enacted last year as COVID-19 spread rapidly throughout the Sunshine State. Levine Cava cited the county's positivity rate trending downward along with more vaccine supply.
"Our single best tool of course is this vaccine, it's the only thing that will end this pandemic so that we can get back to normal and rebuilding our economy," Levine Cava said. She added that around 72% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade. Over 800,000 people have received at least one dose, Levine Cava added.
After consulting with my Chief Medical Officer and senior leadership and closely reviewing the latest COVID data, especially our progress on vaccination, today I announced that effective Monday, April 12 the Miami-Dade countywide curfew will be lifted. pic.twitter.com/ywlESOUjNd— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) April 6, 2021
"Among other new guidelines the mayor announced are the reopening of senior centers and allowing childcare centers to double their capacity," reporters learned.
Levine Cava is still encouraging the public to socially distance and continue wearing face coverings.
Miami Beach is also following suit. Officials said Tuesday (April 6) that they are lifting their 8 p.m. curfew, which was established to control large crowds and unrest during Spring Break. This went into effect this week.
Photo: Getty Images