Feedback

CPS Energy Customers Will Save Money After Losing Power In Winter Storm

By Anna Gallegos

April 7, 2021

CPS Energy customers can look forward to a credit on their upcoming bill if they lost power during February's winter storm.

Customers who were without power for at least 48 hours will receive a credit ranging from $50 to $100. The amount will depend on how long their power was out.

More than 227,000 customers who went without power for 24 to 47 hours will receive a credit on their electric service availability charge, the flat monthly cost of delivering electric service to customers. Those credits will range between $8.75 and $10.50.

The credits will automatically be applied to customers' bills.

“The 2021 Texas Winter Storm Event was a horrible experience for a number of our customers and many other Texans across our state,” said CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams.

"While we understand that no amount of money can make up for that experience, we are passionate about following through on the commitment we made during the storm to further help our customers who were most affected by the related outages."

The energy company is still dealing with the fallout following the storm that knocked out power for millions of Texans. Six San Antonio-area families are suing CPS Energy and claim that the power outages contributed to their loved ones' deaths, KSAT reported.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About CPS Energy Customers Will Save Money After Losing Power In Winter Storm

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.