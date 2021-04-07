CPS Energy Customers Will Save Money After Losing Power In Winter Storm
By Anna Gallegos
April 7, 2021
CPS Energy customers can look forward to a credit on their upcoming bill if they lost power during February's winter storm.
Customers who were without power for at least 48 hours will receive a credit ranging from $50 to $100. The amount will depend on how long their power was out.
More than 227,000 customers who went without power for 24 to 47 hours will receive a credit on their electric service availability charge, the flat monthly cost of delivering electric service to customers. Those credits will range between $8.75 and $10.50.
The credits will automatically be applied to customers' bills.
As part of our commitment to customer assistance, we're providing one-time bill credits to customers who experienced extended outages during the Feb. winter storm.— CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) April 7, 2021
Extensive review of customer accounts has determined 251,606 customers experienced outages of 24hrs or more.
(1/5) pic.twitter.com/xMxOqn3ang
“The 2021 Texas Winter Storm Event was a horrible experience for a number of our customers and many other Texans across our state,” said CPS Energy President and CEO Paula Gold-Williams.
"While we understand that no amount of money can make up for that experience, we are passionate about following through on the commitment we made during the storm to further help our customers who were most affected by the related outages."
The energy company is still dealing with the fallout following the storm that knocked out power for millions of Texans. Six San Antonio-area families are suing CPS Energy and claim that the power outages contributed to their loved ones' deaths, KSAT reported.
Photo: Getty Images