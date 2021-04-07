CPS Energy Customers Will Save Money After Losing Power In Winter Storm

CPS Energy customers can look forward to a credit on their upcoming bill if they lost power during February's winter storm.

Customers who were without power for at least 48 hours will receive a credit ranging from $50 to $100. The amount will depend on how long their power was out.

More than 227,000 customers who went without power for 24 to 47 hours will receive a credit on their electric service availability charge, the flat monthly cost of delivering electric service to customers. Those credits will range between $8.75 and $10.50.

The credits will automatically be applied to customers' bills.