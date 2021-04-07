Good News Kentucky! Buc-ee's Is Coming To The Bluegrass State

Texas transplants to the Bluegrass State now have a reason to rejoice!

Buc-ee's is expanding to Kentucky, reported the Courier Journal.

A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction is set for April 13th where the new gas station will be built. The location of the newest Buc-ee's store will be in Richmond, which is the home of Eastern Kentucky University. Richmond is about 30 miles south of Lexington.

There hasn't yet been a timeline released for an opening day.

Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee's, said in a news release, "We're excited to add Kentucky to our family of stores expanding throughout the Southeast."

Beard commented on the location of the newest addition to the chain. He said, "Richmond is a vibrant city in the heart of the gorgeous Bluegrass region of the state, and we are thrilled to have this location as our first in the State of Kentucky."

The new store will occupy more than 53,000 square feet and will have about 120 fuel stations outside.

There will be snacks and meal options inside, including Texas barbecue, fudge, kolaches, and other pastries.

The new store will bring in about 200 new full-time jobs to the state.