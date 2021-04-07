Gov. Wolf: Every PA Resident Can Have At Least One Vaccine Dose By Mid-May

Governor Tom Wolf is promising every Pennsylvania resident that wants a COVID-19 vaccination will have at least one dose by the middle of May.

Gov. Wolf made the claim while visiting the vaccination clinic in Bethlehem Baptist Church on Walnut Street in McKeesport on Wednesday (April 7) while discussing the progress made in vaccine distribution statewide.

“Since Pennsylvania providers began receiving vaccine in late December, our state has made immense progress,” Gov. Wolf said via WPXI. “Pennsylvania has moved up in state rankings for vaccine distribution over the past several weeks, and we now regularly rank in the top 15 of states for first-dose vaccinations.”

The Bethlehem Baptist Church clinic plans to vaccinate between 100-200 residents daily and has focused on serving those in the community that may have barriers to vaccine access. It is the fourth clinic to open in Allegheny County, joining two larger clinics and another community clinic, in conjunction with the county's health department and the local community.

Gov. Wolf was joined by County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Rev. Earlene Coleman of Bethlehem Baptist, Sen. Jim Brewster, Rep. Austin Davis and McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko during his public appearance on Wednesday.

The visit to the Bethlehem Baptist Church comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention donated more than $100 million to expand the state of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 vaccination programs as part of a $3 million funding rollout.

