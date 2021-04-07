Jimmy Fallon Jokes About New Cannabis Scholarship In Michigan

The new scholarship to study cannabis at Lake Superior State University made its way into Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on The Tonight Show.

Students studying cannabis chemistry at the university can apply for the $1,200 scholarship, established with Steadfast Labs, a testing facility in Hazel Park.

Fallon brought up the “unique scholarship” during his show on Tuesday night (April 6), leading into it with a clip of Dave LewAllen on WXYZ, the Detroit Free Press noted.

Here’s what Fallon said about the cannabis scholarship:

“Its a two-year program that takes roughly 12 years to complete. Admission will be based on combined scores from SATs, ACTs and THCs.”

“That’s right, it’s the only scholarship that comes with a year’s supply of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.”

“On day one… please meet the head of the Cannabis Board, Dr. William Nelson.…Out of all the Willy Nelson jokes, no one’s made that.”

It wasn’t the only cannabis-related joke of the night.

Earlier in Fallon’s monologue, he discussed President Joe Biden’s goal for every U.S. adult to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

“This is exciting,” Fallon said. “Hopefully if we’re all vaccinated on 4/19, we’ll be passing something else on 4/20.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue here.