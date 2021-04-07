Feedback

Jimmy Fallon Jokes About New Cannabis Scholarship In Michigan

By Kelly Fisher

April 7, 2021

The new scholarship to study cannabis at Lake Superior State University made its way into Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on The Tonight Show.

Students studying cannabis chemistry at the university can apply for the $1,200 scholarship, established with Steadfast Labs, a testing facility in Hazel Park.

Fallon brought up the “unique scholarship” during his show on Tuesday night (April 6), leading into it with a clip of Dave LewAllen on WXYZ, the Detroit Free Press noted.

Here’s what Fallon said about the cannabis scholarship:

“Its a two-year program that takes roughly 12 years to complete. Admission will be based on combined scores from SATs, ACTs and THCs.”
“That’s right, it’s the only scholarship that comes with a year’s supply of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.”
“On day one… please meet the head of the Cannabis Board, Dr. William Nelson.…Out of all the Willy Nelson jokes, no one’s made that.”

It wasn’t the only cannabis-related joke of the night.

Earlier in Fallon’s monologue, he discussed President Joe Biden’s goal for every U.S. adult to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

“This is exciting,” Fallon said. “Hopefully if we’re all vaccinated on 4/19, we’ll be passing something else on 4/20.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Jimmy Fallon Jokes About New Cannabis Scholarship In Michigan

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.