Lady Gaga, Dom Pérignon Unveil 'The Queendom' Film, Limited-Edition Bottle

Lady Gaga's new partnership with Dom Pérignon has launched in conjunction with a media campaign titled The Queendom, which was shot by her longtime collaborator Nick Knight.

On Wednesday (April 6), Little Monsters were treated to a one-minute film titled "Creative Freedom Is Power," which sees the pop titan in a number of Haus of Gaga outfits to a remix of her track, "Free Woman," from Chromatica. The visual is part of an international advertising campaign for the brand and sees the star unveil Dom Pérignon's limited-edition sculpture bottle of Rosé Vintage 2006. Only 110 pieces of the item, which was designed by the star in collaboration with Nicola Formichetti, will be produced and sold, with proceeds benefiting the Born This Way Foundation. The organization focuses on the importance of mental health initiatives amongst youth. Price is available upon request on Dom Pérignon's official website.

As per a press release, the partnership is a "celebration of how pushing boundaries of creation, constant reinvention and passionate dedication to one's craft can elevate us, individually and collectively."

"The Queendom around my collaboration with [Dom Pérignon] is an expression of the liberating power of creative freedom," Gaga said via Instagram. Expect more from Gaga and Dom Pérignon as the endorsement is just the beginning of their two-year collaboration.