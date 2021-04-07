Limited Edition Boubon Bottles To Raise Funds For Retired Race Horses

Woodford Reserve is releasing a limited number of Kentucky Derby 147 bottles to help raise funds for retired race horses.

500 bottles of bourbon were signed by Horse Racing Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez and Derby-winning trainer H. Graham Motion on Tuesday, April 6. Proceeds from the bottles' sales will go toward the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation.

"Some of the proceeds go to the retired horses, so this is very important to us. This is how we make our living and make sure that we take care of the horses after they leave the racetrack. It's definitely a great cause," Velazquez told WDRB.

The bottles also feature artwork by Louisville resident Richard Sullivan.

“The Kentucky Derby is resplendent with color, pageantry, and pure athleticism — and I wanted to capture that in my artwork,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The signed bottles will be numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity. They'll be available for presale on the Stoneware & Co. website on April 15.

Unsigned bottles are already available for preorder for $60 at the Reserve Bar website.