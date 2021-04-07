PHOTOS: Over 5,000 People Attended Illegal Party At Tonto National Forest

U.S. Forest Service personnel broke up an illegal party in Tonto National Forest, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

Over 5,000 people gathered illegally last weekend for the party in the forest, according to authorities.

In order to host a gathering of more than 75 people, Tonto National Forest requires a permit application to be submitted and approved.

Patrolling officers came across the gathering on Saturday night in the Sycamore Creek area.

According to forest officials, campers and partiers taped off areas of the main toad to designate the party area. Vehicles were parked along the main roads.

According to authorities, there were many violations, including DUIs, double riding, speeding, reckless vehicle operation, staging camps in illegal areas, blocking roadways, illegal use of fireworks, and target shooting.