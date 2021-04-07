PHOTOS: Over 5,000 People Attended Illegal Party At Tonto National Forest
By Ginny Reese
April 7, 2021
U.S. Forest Service personnel broke up an illegal party in Tonto National Forest, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
Over 5,000 people gathered illegally last weekend for the party in the forest, according to authorities.
In order to host a gathering of more than 75 people, Tonto National Forest requires a permit application to be submitted and approved.
Patrolling officers came across the gathering on Saturday night in the Sycamore Creek area.
According to forest officials, campers and partiers taped off areas of the main toad to designate the party area. Vehicles were parked along the main roads.
According to authorities, there were many violations, including DUIs, double riding, speeding, reckless vehicle operation, staging camps in illegal areas, blocking roadways, illegal use of fireworks, and target shooting.
Numerous Forest Protection Officers were out patrolling Lower Sycamore Saturday night when a surge of people came to...Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Tonto National Forest on Tuesday, April 6, 2021
There were even reports of seven different vehicle accidents and multiple stolen off-highway vehicles.
One person was taken to the hospital after a quad crash. The U.S. Forest Service- Tonto National Forest wrote on Facebook, "Two quads colliding- one person was medevac’d out by helicopter due to the restrictions caused by the partiers."
Photo: Tonto National Forest