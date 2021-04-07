Tiger Woods' Car Accident Was Caused By Excessive Speed

Authorities in Los Angeles released more information about the car accident involving Tiger Woods in February. Investigators wrapped up the investigation into what caused the crash last week but could not release the details because of privacy issues.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office was granted permission to release the crash report and said that the accident was caused by excessive speed. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Tiger was driving at 75 mph at the time of the crash and over 80 mph before he lost control. The speed limit on the road is 45 mph.

Investigators said that Tiger did not hit his brakes but instead inadvertently pressed the accelerator as he spun out of control.

"When you panic ... your initial thought is to hit the brake. It is believed he may have done that but hit the accelerator instead of the brake," Captain Jim Powers said during a press conference.

Officials said there was no evidence that Tiger was distracted or impaired before the crash and that he is not facing charges related to the accident. When asked why Tiger was not cited for speeding, Powers explained that it was unlikely that the charges would have help up in court because no officer witnessed Tiger speeding.

Tiger is continuing to recover from his injuries in Florida.

Photo: Getty Images