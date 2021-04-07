Tyler Perry Uses His Studios As COVID Vaccination Site For Production Crew

Tyler Perry used his Atlanta studios as a vaccination site for his production crews and their family and friends.

Perry, 51, is footing the bill for any logistical needs and Grady Hospital is bringing in the COVID-19 vaccines, administering more than 250 doses of the Pfizer shots in a single day, according to People.

People shared a video, in which Perry explains that more than half of his crew opted to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place at Tyler Perry Studios, according to Fox News.

"You can hear some cheers, so people are excited to have it and get back to normal,” Perry said. "It's my hope that people will get out and get the vaccine and know that I have it, other members of my staff have it, we've had no issues, no problems. I've had it since January. That's my hope."

Perry also acknowledged that he was skeptical about the vaccine before he learned how they were produced so quickly. He was “very, very happy” after learning more information, according to People. "I think it's important for people to know that if you take your chances with COVID, you never know how it's going to affect you, and it could affect your long-term health.”