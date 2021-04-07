Feedback

UNLIKELY COINCIDENCE: Two Utah Dentists Win NCAA Bracket Competition

By Ginny Reese

April 7, 2021

NCAA Men's Final Four - Previews

As unlikely as it seems, two Utah men have won the ESPN bracket challenges for the 2021 men's and women's NCAA Basketball tournaments, reported KSL.

What's even more unlikely is both of the men work in the dental field.

Chris Jacobsen, a dentist who works at SoJo Dental in Lehi, won the men's bracket competition. He said, "Yeah, I did it. Shockingly, really."

Jacobsen chose Baylor as the winner of the men's championship. He was so nervous that he could barely watch the game. He said, "I watched some of it. I was a little nervous to watch the whole thing. I literally went and ran three miles to avoid watching it."

Andy Johnson, who lives in Monroe, won the women's bracket competition.

Johnson said that he almost forgot he had entered it, because he was focused on the men's competition.

He said, "After Stanford wins, I might as well check my bracket and see hot it is. I look at it and I'm like, number one?"

Johnson commented on the unlikely pair of dentists winning the competitions. "Yup, that's weird, but connections, I guess. I'm not sure if it means we're smart or lucky," he said.

According to ESPN, the top 1 percent of competitors will be entered into a drawing for a trip to Hawaii and Amazon gift cards.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About UNLIKELY COINCIDENCE: Two Utah Dentists Win NCAA Bracket Competition

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.