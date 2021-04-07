UNLIKELY COINCIDENCE: Two Utah Dentists Win NCAA Bracket Competition

As unlikely as it seems, two Utah men have won the ESPN bracket challenges for the 2021 men's and women's NCAA Basketball tournaments, reported KSL.

What's even more unlikely is both of the men work in the dental field.

Chris Jacobsen, a dentist who works at SoJo Dental in Lehi, won the men's bracket competition. He said, "Yeah, I did it. Shockingly, really."

Jacobsen chose Baylor as the winner of the men's championship. He was so nervous that he could barely watch the game. He said, "I watched some of it. I was a little nervous to watch the whole thing. I literally went and ran three miles to avoid watching it."