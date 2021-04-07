UNLIKELY COINCIDENCE: Two Utah Dentists Win NCAA Bracket Competition
By Ginny Reese
April 7, 2021
As unlikely as it seems, two Utah men have won the ESPN bracket challenges for the 2021 men's and women's NCAA Basketball tournaments, reported KSL.
What's even more unlikely is both of the men work in the dental field.
Chris Jacobsen, a dentist who works at SoJo Dental in Lehi, won the men's bracket competition. He said, "Yeah, I did it. Shockingly, really."
Jacobsen chose Baylor as the winner of the men's championship. He was so nervous that he could barely watch the game. He said, "I watched some of it. I was a little nervous to watch the whole thing. I literally went and ran three miles to avoid watching it."
Out of 14.7 million #NCAA Mens Basketball tournament brackets on @espn, two are tied for first place. One of those two is a Lehi dentist. He says he didn’t even study his picks. We’ll have this fun story on @KSL5TV at 6. #ksltv pic.twitter.com/cvnnRed5GD— Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) April 1, 2021
Andy Johnson, who lives in Monroe, won the women's bracket competition.
Johnson said that he almost forgot he had entered it, because he was focused on the men's competition.
He said, "After Stanford wins, I might as well check my bracket and see hot it is. I look at it and I'm like, number one?"
Johnson commented on the unlikely pair of dentists winning the competitions. "Yup, that's weird, but connections, I guess. I'm not sure if it means we're smart or lucky," he said.
Two Utah men, both in the dentistry field, won the @espn men’s and women’s NCAA basketball bracket challenges. We spoke with both of them. We’ll have this story on @KSL5TV at 6. #NCAAChampionship #ksltv #utah pic.twitter.com/ysnhwxv8mT— Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) April 6, 2021
According to ESPN, the top 1 percent of competitors will be entered into a drawing for a trip to Hawaii and Amazon gift cards.
Photo: Getty Images