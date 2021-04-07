Feedback

Washington Man Accused Of Attacking Roommate With Hammer & Knife

By Zuri Anderson

April 7, 2021

A Washington man was arrested after police said he attacked his roommate with a hammer and a knife, according to KOMO.

Kelso police officers took Patrick Lee Sargent, of Kelso, into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and felony harassment.

The incident went down Friday night (April 2) when a woman called 911, claiming Sargent assaulted her roommate with a knife and a hammer. Authorities said they saw a man emerging from the apartment bleeding heavily from his nose, hands and head. The victim also claimed the suspect attacked him.

Police officers detained Sargent when he came out the back bedroom, reporters added.

Other people have hurt people with a hammer across the nation, such as a woman who struck her ex-boyfriend with a hammer following a breakup. A Wisconsin man was facing charges for allegedly beating his grandfather to death.

Photo: Getty Images

