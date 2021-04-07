WATCH: Peabody Man's 'Road Rage' TikToks Echo Mass. Drivers' Complaints

A Peabody man has gone viral on TikTok for sharing videos many Massachusetts residents can relate to.

Dalton DeLima, who describes himself online as "The Proper Masshole," has shared numerous videos of Boston skits, Massachusetts town reviews and chronicles of New England mysteries on his account @Dalton_Daltoff, Boston.com reports.

However, it's his "road rage" videos that are among his most popular and relatable to those in the Bay State, which specifically gripe about roads and the other drivers on them.

“When you hear about Massachusetts from out of state, you hear that all the traffic’s horrible, driving’s horrible, people beeping and honking at you, they’re impatient,” DeLima said in an interview with Boston.com. “It’s kind of that stereotype from Massachusetts.”

A recent video shared on DeLima's TikTok account shows him pointing out the frustrating commute on the on-ramp from Lowell Street in Peabody to Route 128 South, which has already gotten more than 20,000 likes, 850 comments and 1,000 shares as of Wednesday (April 7.)

(WARNING: The video below contains explicit language.)