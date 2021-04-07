WATCH: Shaq Pays Off Engagement Ring For Stranger At Jewelry Store

Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal apparently has the generosity to match his legendary size.

The four-time NBA champion was filmed at a Zales store in the Atlanta metro area paying off a stranger's engagement ring debt in a video shared on Shaq Fu Radio Instagram account and later aired during Tuesday (April 6) night's broadcast of 'NBA on TNT.'

O'Neal, who said he has a line of jewelry at Zales, saw the young man standing at the counter of the McDonough, Georgia store asking how much it would cost to pay off an engagement ring before he intervened.