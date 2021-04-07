Zedd Will Headline Clubs At Resorts World Las Vegas This Summer

Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd will be headlining Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas this summer, reported 8 News Now.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday that Zedd's residency will be the first of a great lineup of artists to take their stages in the future.

Zedd's multi-year residency will include performances at both the nightclub and dayclub, which are Zouk Group's first venues to open in the United States.

Zuok Group is Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company.

Zedd commented on his new residency, saying:

"Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me. My Vegas shows have become a central hub to connect with fans, friends and artists from all over the world. I couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new and exciting show at my new home at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group."

Andrew Li, chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group said in a release:

"After several iconic performances at Zouk Group venues over the last decade, we are proud to now partner with Zedd and continue our longstanding relationship with him. To provide such a visionary in the music industry with a brand-new stage at the Strip's newest resort is truly an honor, and guests can expect an immersive show experience that extends well beyond a traditional DJ set."