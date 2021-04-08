5 Of The Best Dive Bars In Charlotte
By Sarah Tate
April 8, 2021
Now that businesses are starting to open up more and close later, you may be craving a night out with some friends, and after this long year, we could all use a drink. On your next night out, why not stop by one of the many cool and eclectic dive bars around town? From NASCAR decor to a tropical-themed paradise, there are plenty of great dive bars hidden around the Queen City.
Here are some of the best dive bars in the Charlotte.
Tommy's Pub
Thrillist describes Tommy's Pub as "an old Southern basement," from the NASCAR memorabilia to the '90s-inspired decor and the fridge behind the bar where all the beer is kept. While it may have moved from its original spot to the Eastway area, diehard locals and visitors alike can expect to have a good time.
Thirsty Beaver Saloon
Called the most underrated bar in all of Charlotte by Axios, the Thirsty Beaver Saloon serves up drinks in an eclectic honky tonk-inspired setting with plenty of music, both live and from the jukebox. This little dive is nestled in between two five-story buildings but what it lacks in size it makes up for in character.
Hattie's Tap and Tavern
Tapped as one of Charlotte's friendlies dive bars, Hattie's Tap & Tavern is the perfect spot for first timers on the dive bar scene. But don't get it twisted, veteran bar-goers still love Hattie's for its cool vibe and wide selection of entertainment, like bingo, live music, and even yoga. And because they are dog-friendly, you can even bring along your furry best friends.
Sanctuary Pub
According to Thrillist, The Sanctuary Pub is a "historic dive set in an old art studio" in NoDa, but the art doesn't stop there. The walls are covered in graffiti from staff and visitors alike, adding to the lived-in and well-loved atmosphere. From the cold drinks and warm conversation to the greasy food and live music, the Sanctuary is the spot to go.
Smokey Joe's Cafe
If you're looking for a bite to eat, best to check another place as Smokey Joe's Cafe only serves drinks at this little tropical hideaway. This joint even has its own slice of paradise in the form of a sand box and palm tree mural on the patio and an indoor waterfall inside. From ping pong tables and TVs to live music and fire pits, Smokey Joe's is the best place for a night out.
Photo: Getty Images