5 Of The Best Dive Bars In Charlotte

Now that businesses are starting to open up more and close later, you may be craving a night out with some friends, and after this long year, we could all use a drink. On your next night out, why not stop by one of the many cool and eclectic dive bars around town? From NASCAR decor to a tropical-themed paradise, there are plenty of great dive bars hidden around the Queen City.

Here are some of the best dive bars in the Charlotte.

Tommy's Pub

Thrillist describes Tommy's Pub as "an old Southern basement," from the NASCAR memorabilia to the '90s-inspired decor and the fridge behind the bar where all the beer is kept. While it may have moved from its original spot to the Eastway area, diehard locals and visitors alike can expect to have a good time.