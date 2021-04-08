At Least 20 Arrested In Drug Dealing Investigation, 73 Guns Seized

At least 20 people across the Puget Sound region have been arrested Wednesday (April 7) in connection to a major drug dealing conspiracy, according to KOMO.

A total of 90 search warrants were issued across the region with several law enforcement agencies participating, including the FBI, DEA and Seattle Police Department. During the investigation, reporters said 73 guns were seized along with more than ten kilograms of cocaine, over two pounds of methamphetamine, more than $610,000 in cash, fentanyl pills and a fentanyl pill manufacturing lab.

Nineteen defendants were charged in four related indictments with both drug and gun crimes, officials said. The U.S. Attorney's Office claims all of the defendants are charged with drug distribution involving possession of cocaine and crack cocaine, and four of the defendants were also charged with gun possession crimes.

"Many of the defendants have a criminal history that doesn’t allow them to possess firearms," KOMO wrote.

Reporters said those arrested will make their initial court appearances at the U.S. District Court in Seattle and Tacoma sometime this week.

Photo: U.S. Department of Justice