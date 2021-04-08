Former College Football Star Accused Of Murder In South Florida

A man who was a star player on Florida State University's football team is accused of murdering someone and injuring another in South Florida, according to Local 10.

Travis Rudolph, 25, facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm following his arrest Wednesday morning (April 7), according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Rudolph is connected to an overnight double shooting in Lake Park, claiming he fired at four people.

One victim was taken to the hospital, officials said. Another person was found dead in West Palm Beach, the sheriff's office added.