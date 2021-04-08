Former College Football Star Accused Of Murder In South Florida
By Zuri Anderson
April 8, 2021
A man who was a star player on Florida State University's football team is accused of murdering someone and injuring another in South Florida, according to Local 10.
Travis Rudolph, 25, facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm following his arrest Wednesday morning (April 7), according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Rudolph is connected to an overnight double shooting in Lake Park, claiming he fired at four people.
One victim was taken to the hospital, officials said. Another person was found dead in West Palm Beach, the sheriff's office added.
The additional charges seen below are in regards to a total of four individuals “shot at or by” Travis Rudolph. Two were struck by gunfire; one is still in the hospital, one is deceased and two were not injured. https://t.co/f2P014YwmR pic.twitter.com/WJqiiLMJBP— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021
Rudolph played wide receiver for three seasons at FSU, totaling 153 receptions for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns, reporters said. In December, he signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, but the team announced his release Wednesday after learning of his arrest.
"He went undrafted out of college and played seven games in the NFL, making 8 catches for 101 yards for the New York Giants in 2017," Local 10 wrote. "He signed with the Dolphins in 2018 but injured his knee in his first practice with the team and never suited up in a game for Miami."
Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office