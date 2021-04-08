Here's Where You'll Still Have To Wear A Mask Once Utah's Mandate Is Lifted
By Ginny Reese
April 8, 2021
Utah's mask mandate is set to be lifted on Saturday, April 10th.
According to the Salt Lake Tribune, some places across the state will still require individuals to wear a face mask.
Here is a list of businesses, agencies, and organizations that will still require face masks once the state's mandate ends this weekend:
- State buildings, this includes state employees
- Salt Lake City International Airport
- UTA buses, TRAX, and FrontRunner
- Vivint Smart Home Arena, this includes during all Utah Jazz games
- Rio Tinto Stadium, including all fans in attendance of Real Salt Lake games
- Smith's Ballpark, including fans watching the Salt Lake Bees
- Utah's Hogle Zoo
- Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
- Intermountain Healthcare facilities, including all visitors
- Smith's Food & Drug
- Target Stores
- Harmons
- Macey's
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Starbucks Coffee Shops
- Clever Octopus
- Local Artisan Collective
- Bountiful Food Pantry
- Utah Valley Convention Center
Restrictions are being lifted across the state as the number of vaccinated individuals rises.
Governor Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter:
"Big day and BIG numbers! More than 1 million of you have made a choice to get us back to normal and end this pandemic. Thanks to everyone who is working to hard to make this happen. And please get vaccinated!"
