Here's Where You'll Still Have To Wear A Mask Once Utah's Mandate Is Lifted

Utah's mask mandate is set to be lifted on Saturday, April 10th.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, some places across the state will still require individuals to wear a face mask.

Here is a list of businesses, agencies, and organizations that will still require face masks once the state's mandate ends this weekend:

State buildings, this includes state employees

Salt Lake City International Airport

UTA buses, TRAX, and FrontRunner

Vivint Smart Home Arena, this includes during all Utah Jazz games

Rio Tinto Stadium, including all fans in attendance of Real Salt Lake games

Smith's Ballpark, including fans watching the Salt Lake Bees

Utah's Hogle Zoo

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Intermountain Healthcare facilities, including all visitors

Smith's Food & Drug

Target Stores

Harmons

Macey's

CVS

Walgreens

Starbucks Coffee Shops

Clever Octopus

Local Artisan Collective

Bountiful Food Pantry

Utah Valley Convention Center

Restrictions are being lifted across the state as the number of vaccinated individuals rises.

Governor Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter:

"Big day and BIG numbers! More than 1 million of you have made a choice to get us back to normal and end this pandemic. Thanks to everyone who is working to hard to make this happen. And please get vaccinated!"