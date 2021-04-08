Jimmie Allen & Gabby Barrett Named ACM New Female & Male Artist of the Year

With the Academy of Country Music Awards quickly approaching on April 18, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett have been named the New Male and Female Artist of the Year.

Co-host of this year's ACM Awards, Keith Urban, sent a video message to both Allen and Barrett to let them know that they had won, and that they would each also be performing during the show. In a pair of videos shared on the ACM social channels, fans can see both Jimmie and Gabby's surprised reactions.

Jimmie was in such disbelief that he had to watch it again. Meanwhile, Gabby expressed in her video, "This is unbelievable. Thank you so much, this is such an honor. Ever since I came into the country music community, everybody's been absolutely wonderful to me. So, thank you so much, it's more than I deserve." She added, "I'm just very honored, so thank you so much. This made the whole year for me."