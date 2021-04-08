Luke Bryan Gave Katy Perry's Daughter A Very Unexpected Baby Gift

Luke Bryan’s gift for Katy Perry’s daughter is quite… unique, for lack of a better word.

Believe it or not, the “Country Girl” crooner revealed that he sent a BB gun as a baby present for his fellow American Idol judge’s daughter Daisy Dove.

The bizarre gift was apparently thought to be a rumor until Bryan confirmed he had, indeed, gifted the air gun to Perry and Orlando Bloom’s eight-month-old child.

“It just seemed to be the right gift,” the 44-year-old quipped during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (April 7).

In all seriousness, though, Bryan explained that he’d gifted the BB gun with the understanding that Daisy’s parents would never allow her to use the weapon. “That’ll never see the light of day,” he joked.

As fans know, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 44, and the “Champagne Problems” songbird, 36, welcomed their daughter in August 2020.

The couple, who are both Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF, delivered the exciting news in partnership with the charity.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they wrote at the time. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. … As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”