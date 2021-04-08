Feedback

Luke Bryan's New Song 'Waves' Is A Summer Love Anthem

By Taylor Fields

April 9, 2021

Luke Bryan's deluxe version of his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here has officially arrived, and fans can now hear more new songs on top of what the country star originally released, including his track "Waves."

"Waves" is a summer love anthem, and in the chorus, Bryan sings, "Kiss by kiss, one after anothеr/ Don't let go, baby, let this summer/ Just keep on coming in waves/ Keep coming in waves."

During a Facebook live announcing the Born Here Live Here Die Here deluxe edition, Bryan performed "Waves" acoustically, along with a few other songs from the project, and said of the track,"Certainly going into summer, it's a big ol' summer song."

The deluxe version of Born Here Live Here Die Here includes six new songs on top of the project's original ten. In a statement on social media, he said of the new iteration of the record, "It's been a crazy year. Thank you guys so much for the success of #BornHereLiveHereDieHere. We had some extra songs that we were able to write and record and we thought it was the perfect time to put them out."

Some of the other new songs on the new version of Born Here Live Here Die Here include "Drink A Little Whiskey Down," "Bill Dance," "Up," "Floatin' This Creek" and "Country Does."

Of "Country Does," Luke explained in a Facebook live of the song, "The way I was brought up, and just the way my family and my small town ... it's just about my small town way of life. And the first time I heard it, it was just something I knew that I had to go and record."

