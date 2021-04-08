Luke Bryan's New Song 'Waves' Is A Summer Love Anthem

Luke Bryan's deluxe version of his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here has officially arrived, and fans can now hear more new songs on top of what the country star originally released, including his track "Waves."

"Waves" is a summer love anthem, and in the chorus, Bryan sings, "Kiss by kiss, one after anothеr/ Don't let go, baby, let this summer/ Just keep on coming in waves/ Keep coming in waves."

During a Facebook live announcing the Born Here Live Here Die Here deluxe edition, Bryan performed "Waves" acoustically, along with a few other songs from the project, and said of the track,"Certainly going into summer, it's a big ol' summer song."