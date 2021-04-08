Feedback

Man Accused Of Going On Joyride At Nashville Airport

By Sarah Tate

April 8, 2021

Metro Nashville Police apprehended a man they said broke into a local airport this week before taking a joyride around the site in a stolen golf cart.

Officers responded to reports of a break-in at a West Nashville airport by a "suspicious" male suspect around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 7). According to FOX 17, an unnamed 26-year-old man allegedly broke into the ramp area of the John C. Tune Airport near Centennial Boulevard.

After gaining access to the ramp area, it is believed that the man then stole a golf cart and drove it around the site. He was eventually confronted by a helicopter pilot who noticed the strange behavior, FOX 17 reports. Officers arrived on the scene and took the man into custody.

The suspect was booked into Metro Jail on Wednesday night and is facing several charges, including criminal trespassing and entering an airport or airport security. According to WKRN, the man was released from jail early Thursday morning on a $1,500 bond.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Metro Nashville Police have not released any additional details, including the identity of the male suspect or if he will be facing any additional charges stemming from the incident.

Photo: Getty Images

