Meet The Richest People In Indiana

Forbes Magazine released its annual list of billionaires and three Hoosiers made the cut for 2021.

The richest man in Indiana is Carl Cook. He is the CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer that his parents started in the 1960s. He took over the family business when his father Bill died in 2011. Cook is worth $9.9 billion and lives in Bloomington. He is the 230th richest person in the world.

The second richest man in Indiana is Herb Simon. In the 1960s, Simon and his late brother Melvin founded the company that became Simon Property Group, which owns malls and outlet stores across the country. Simon also owns the Indiana Pacers. He is worth $3.1 billion and lives in Indianapolis. He is the 986th richest person in the world.

The third richest man in Indiana is Jim Irsay. He is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, which he inherited from his father Robert. Irsay grew up with the Colts and worked in everything from the team's ticket sales and public relations before he became the general manager in 1924. He took over the team when his father died in 1997. Irsay is worth $3 billion and lives in Carmel. He is the 1008th richest person in the world.

See the full list of billionaires at the Forbes website.

Photo: Getty Images