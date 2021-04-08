Feedback

Meet The Richest People In Indiana

By Anna Gallegos

April 8, 2021

Forbes Magazine released its annual list of billionaires and three Hoosiers made the cut for 2021.

The richest man in Indiana is Carl Cook. He is the CEO of Cook Group, a medical device manufacturer that his parents started in the 1960s. He took over the family business when his father Bill died in 2011. Cook is worth $9.9 billion and lives in Bloomington. He is the 230th richest person in the world.

The second richest man in Indiana is Herb Simon. In the 1960s, Simon and his late brother Melvin founded the company that became Simon Property Group, which owns malls and outlet stores across the country. Simon also owns the Indiana Pacers. He is worth $3.1 billion and lives in Indianapolis. He is the 986th richest person in the world.

The third richest man in Indiana is Jim Irsay. He is the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, which he inherited from his father Robert. Irsay grew up with the Colts and worked in everything from the team's ticket sales and public relations before he became the general manager in 1924. He took over the team when his father died in 1997. Irsay is worth $3 billion and lives in Carmel. He is the 1008th richest person in the world.

See the full list of billionaires at the Forbes website.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Meet The Richest People In Indiana

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.